DDC Chairperson Kulgam joins Ashura procession

Kulgam, July 06: District Development Council Chairperson Kulgam, Mr. Mohd Afzal Parrey, today joined the Ashura procession and visited the Imam Baras at Shahoo, Kulgam, to take stock of the arrangements being made for Muharram and to ensure necessary facilities are in place for the mourners.

In a statement issued here, he interacted with the community and officers on the ground. DDC Chairperson highlighted the profound spiritual and emotional significance of Muharram and reiterated the administration’s commitment to ensuring a safe, respectful, and peaceful environment for the observance.

He issued on-spot directions to the concerned departments to guarantee uninterrupted essential services including sanitation, potable water, lighting, medical aid, and traffic regulation. Emphasizing grassroots coordination, he called for close collaboration between the district administration and local religious committees to ensure dignified and smooth conduct of all processions.

DDC Chairperson Parrey also lauded the participation of the Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha in the Zuljanah procession at Botakadal, Srinagar.

“The LG’s presence in the Ashura procession is a powerful symbol of communal harmony, shared values, and mutual respect. It reflects a collective commitment to peace, unity, and the timeless message of sacrifice embodied by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS),” he stated.

The visit was accompanied by the Hon’ble DDC Member Mohd Ibrahim, Chief Medical Officer Kulgam, Executive Engineers from key departments, and other district and sectoral officers.