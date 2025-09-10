DC visits flood-affected area of Kalaban – Mendhar

Follow us on

Poonch, Sep 09: Deputy Commissioner Poonch Ashok Kumar Sharma Tuesday conducted an extensive visit to the flood-affected area of Kalaban in Sub Division Mendhar, where recent heavy rains have caused severe damage to houses, roads, and other critical infrastructure due to landslides and road sinking.

As per a statement issued here, accompanied by SDM Mendhar Imran Kataria, Executive Engineers, and other concerned officers, the Deputy Commissioner assessed the ground situation and interacted with the affected residents to understand their grievances. Several families reported the complete or partial collapse of their homes and snapping of essential services such as water and electricity supply. The Deputy Commissioner gave on-spot directions to the concerned departments to restore basic amenities without delay. In a prompt response, the Deputy Commissioner provided relief materials, including tents, ration, medical supplies, and other essential items to the affected families. Compensation was also disbursed to affected families as per the disaster relief norms.

The Deputy Commissioner reassured the people that “no genuine flood-affected family will be left out” and reiterated the administration’s commitment to provide every possible support in this difficult time. On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner met with the Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology and Environment and Tribal Affairs Javid Ahmed Rana to discuss relief efforts and the provision of basic amenities for the flood-affected people of Kalaban and to assess the situation on the ground and ensure timely assistance to the residents. Later, the Deputy Commissioner also visited the Higher Secondary School, Gali Kalaban where he met with the school management to review the condition of the infrastructure. The district administration continues to monitor the situation closely to ensure safety, support, and timely rehabilitation of all affected families.