DC Srinagar visits Shrine of Hazrat Sheikh Hamza Makhdoom (R.A) to review arrangements for upcoming Urs

The Deputy Commissioner(DC) Srinagar, Akshay Labroo today visited Shrine of Hazrat Sultan-ul-Arfeen, Sheikh Hamza Makhdoom (R.A) at Makhdoom Sahib area in Shahr-e-Khaas of Srinagar City to review the preparations for the upcoming Urs observance.

During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Aadil Fareed, Chief Planning Officer, Fayaz Ahmad Dar, Executive Engineers of R&B, PHE, City Drainage, City Roads, KPDCl, Teshildar Khanyar, Chief Sanitation Officer, medical Superintendent Gousia Hospital, Senior Officers of Police & Traffic departments, members of Makhdoom Sahib Shrine Management and other concerned.

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner took stock of the facilities being put in place to ensure smooth observance of the annual religious occasion. He emphasized the need for coordinated efforts by all concerned departments to facilitate devotees expected to participate in large numbers.

The DC reviewed various arrangements, including supply of water & electricity, transport service, parking & traffic management, sanitation & cleanliness measures and medical facilities.

The DC also interacted with Shrine authorities and local representatives to incorporate their suggestions for improving the arrangements for upcoming Urs.

The DC directed the concerned to ensure adequate supply of water at the Shrine for devotees. He emphasized the importance of maintaining cleanliness in & around the shrine and instructed the SMC authorities to take necessary measures for sanitation and dog menace, besides making all street lights functional.

Similarly, the PDD Engineers were directed to ensure an uninterrupted power supply in the area during Urs days. He was apprised that, a Medical team at the Shrine during the Urs days.

The DC directed the Officers of line Departments to ensure that all necessary arrangements are diligently put in place to facilitate a peaceful and smooth observance of the Urs.