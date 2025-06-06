DC Srinagar visits Hazratbal, oversees arrangements for Eid-ul-Adha

Ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat Friday visited Hazratbal Shrine to take stock of arrangements made by various Departments with regard to celebration of the festivities of Eid-ul-Azha.

The Deputy Commissioner was accompanied by senior Officers of District Administration, Police, other Departments and Administrator Waqf Board.

Reviewing the arrangements on spot, the DC directed the concerned Officers to ensure all facilities for the devotees expected to offer Eid prayers at the Shrine especially on account of water supply, electricity, healthcare, cleanliness and illumination in and around the shrine, besides proper transportation, parking facility, deployment of fire tenders and establishing emergency control rooms.

The DC also took stock of the arrangements being made by the Waqf Administration at the Shrine for the people on Eid-ul-Azha.

The DC enjoined upon the Traffic Police Department to make fool-proof traffic plan for devotees and also directed SMC officials to ensure proper sanitation in and around the Shrine premises and repair all street lights before Eid-ul-Azha.

The DC further stressed the Officers to maintain close coordination to ensure smooth conduct of the Eid-ul-Azha, the religious festival at Hazratbal Shrine.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner has directed the all concerned authorities to ensure such arrangements at all other places across the City particularly at prominent Masjids and Shrines.