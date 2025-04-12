DC Srinagar reviews status of PM Surya Ghar-Muft Bijli Yojna

SRINAGAR , APRIL 12: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat chaired a meeting of Engineers of KPDCL and empanelled vendors of the District at DC Office Complex here to review the status and progress of installation of Solar Rooftops under PM Surya Ghar-Muft Bijli Yojna (PMSGMBY).

At the outset, DC took a firsthand appraisal of the progress made in installation of Solar Rooftops under PMSG-MBY in all Electric Divisions of the District.

Dr Bilal emphasized the benefits of PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli scheme and urged KPDCL functionaries to generate awareness among the people about the benefits of installing Rooftop Solar plants under PM Surya Ghar-Muft Bijli Yojna.

He laid emphasis on maintaining a proper database of registered vendors operating in the district and the consumers for better implementation of the scheme. He underlined that the inter-departmental coordination is pivotal to achieve targets in set timelines.

DC also stressed on timely resolution of the issues confronting the empanelled vendors and the concerns of the beneficiary consumers of the scheme to their best satisfaction. He asked KPDCL engineers to facilitate all stakeholders to further push up the implementation of PMSGMBY in the district.

During the meeting, the DC was informed that against the target of 6779 households set for Srinagar District under PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli scheme, over 1200 consumers have registered with the Power Development Department out of which 749 cases of the beneficiary are at commissioning stage.

The meeting was attended by Chief Planning Officer, Superintending Engineers, Executive Engineers, lead District Manager and other Officers of Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL), besides empanelled vendors of the scheme.