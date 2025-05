Srinagar, May 19 : DC Srinagar, Dr Bilal M Bhat IAS today inspected power grid station at bemina to asses the situation and ongoing electricity restoration efforts

“Complete restoration of electricity across Srinagar will be achieved by 3:00 PM today.”the post reads.