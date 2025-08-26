DC Srinagar finalizes arrangements for Eid-e-Milad Un Nabi(SAW)

SRINAGAR , AUGUST 26:- In connection with celebrations of Eid-e-Milad Un Nabi(SAW) and observance of Friday following, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Akshay Labroo on Tuesday chaired a meeting here at Meeting Hall of the DC Office Complex to review the arrangements being made by all line Departments to ensure smooth and seamless conduct of the auspicious religious occasion.

The meeting was attended by Additional District Development Commissioner, SP Security, Superintendent of Police, Joint Director Information, Joint Commissioner SMC, Superintending Engineer R&B Assistant Commissioner Revenue SDM East, CMO Srinagar Tehsilsar Khanyar/North, Assistant Commissioner Food Safety, senior officers of Traffic, PHE, PDD, SMC, Fire & Emergency, SRTC, RTO, Officers of other line departments. Tehsildar J&K Wakf Board, Administrators of various prominent Shrines were also present in the meeting.

At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner emphasized the significance of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) and stressed upon the officers to put in place all necessary arrangements well in advance so that devotees do not face any inconvenience during the celebrations of Eid-e-Milad Un Nabi(SAW) and observance of Friday following. He emphasized coordinated efforts by all line departments to ensure smooth and hassle-free observance of the auspicious religious occasions.

Emphasizing the significance of the occasion, the DC directed all line departments to ensure seamless coordination and timely readiness of services to facilitate the devotees expected to participate in the religious occasion.

The DC instructed Officers to ensure elaborate arrangements for providing essential services & facilities like uninterrupted supply of power & safe drinking water, public transport, vehicle parking, firefighting arrangements, cleanliness & sanitation measures, healthcare facility, adequate supply of water for ablution purposes and other arrangements for convenience of the devotees expected to visit the Holy Shrine.

The DC directed the SMC authorities to carry out special sanitation & cleanliness drives in and around Hazratbal, other prominent Shrines and Masjids across the district during the auspicious days. He asked SMC to deploy sufficient men and machinery at the venue to ensure proper cleanliness in and around the Shrine.

He also asked them to ensure all street lights are made functional at the earliest so that people visiting the shrine to offer prayers do not face any difficulty.

The Health Department was asked to station medical teams and ambulances with first aid at important congregation points to meet any emergency.

The Engineers of the PHE were directed to ensure adequate supply of water at the shrine, besides to keep a sufficient number of water tankers at the venue to cater to the demands of devotees to perform ablution for prayers.

Similarly, the PDD Engineers were directed to ensure uninterrupted water and power supply at the Shrine during the auspicious days and nights of prayers.

Likewise, the Food Safety Department was instructed to intensify market inspections in coordination with the Police & District Administration to ensure food safety and hygiene in food items in the markets.

On the occasion, Traffic management and parking plans were also reviewed, with the Traffic Department directed to formulate efficient route plan for smooth vehicular movement around Hazratbal and other major gathering sites, besides elaborate arrangements of public transport and sufficient facility for parking of the vehicles to facilitate the people visiting Hazratbal Shrine.

The DC instructed all officers to ensure similar arrangements at other major shrines, including Aasar-i-Sharief Hazratbal, Jenab Sahib Soura, Aasar-i-Sharief Kalashpora, as well as other prominent locations.

During the meeting, the DC also sought suggestions from the Tehsildar Wakf Board and Shrine authorities to incorporate their suggestions for further improving arrangements for smooth observance of the Holy religious occasion.