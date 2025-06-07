City

DC Srinagar extends greetings to people on Eid-ul-Adha

RK News
RK News
1 Min Read

Srinagar, June 06: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat conveyed warm wishes to the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.
The Deputy Commissioner, in his message, has extended his best wishes to the people on Eid-ul-Azha, the occasion for sharing happiness, especially with the poor and needy. The DC highlighted that Eid-ul-Azha fosters sincerity, truthfulness, love, compassion, and affection among people. He reminded the people of the profound sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and his son Hazrat Ismail (AS), symbolizing faith and loyalty to Almighty. The DC urged society to remember marginalised commu-nities and ensure their inclusion in the celebrations.

Training program on Remote Sensing and GIS concludes at SKUAST-K
DC Srinagar inspects progress of work on construction of Hostel for Wards of Martyrs, ex-servicemen
KU, KEI organise joint career guidance workshop, VC chairs inaugural session
Mission Director HADP inspects developmental works in Srinagar
25 new e-buses to reach Srinagar next week
Share This Article
Previous Article Sacrifice: The Tradition of Prophet Ibrahim (‘AS)
Next Article Market inspection drive conducted in Bhaderwah
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

For butchers, Eid-ul-Adha is less about feasting, more about faithful service
Kashmir
Rana participates in regional Power Ministers’ conference
Kashmir
IUST champions resilient infrastructure education
Kashmir
Eid-ul-Adha: Parking crisis hits Srinagar markets, traders report sharp drop in sales
City