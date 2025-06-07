DC Srinagar extends greetings to people on Eid-ul-Adha

Srinagar, June 06: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat conveyed warm wishes to the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

The Deputy Commissioner, in his message, has extended his best wishes to the people on Eid-ul-Azha, the occasion for sharing happiness, especially with the poor and needy. The DC highlighted that Eid-ul-Azha fosters sincerity, truthfulness, love, compassion, and affection among people. He reminded the people of the profound sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and his son Hazrat Ismail (AS), symbolizing faith and loyalty to Almighty. The DC urged society to remember marginalised commu-nities and ensure their inclusion in the celebrations.