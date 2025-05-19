DC Srinagar conducts whirlwind tour of city areas, assesses situation arisen due to gusty winds

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud Din Bhat, Monday morning undertook whirlwind tour of various City areas to assess situation arisen of strong gusty winds that wreaked havoc during intervening night of May 18 and 19, 2025.

DC was accompanied by the Additional Deputy Commissioner, Mir Imtiyaz Ul Aziz; SDM West, Irfan Bahadur and other concerned Officers of District Administration Srinagar.

The DC visited Power Grid Station at Bemina and assessed the situation and ongoing electricity restoration efforts undertaken by KPDCL.

On the occasion, DC was given a detailed appraisal of the restoration works and was assured that power supply across Srinagar will be achieved at the earliest.

DC directed the KPDCL authorities to expedite restoration works to ensure complete restoration of electricity to Srinagar.

DC also visited various City areas including Soura, Noorbagh, Karan Nagar, Safakadal, Bemina and other adjoining areas and took on the site assessment of the damages caused due to widespread gusty winds.

DC passed the directions for mobilizing official machinery to assess the losses caused due to the gusty winds. He also emphasized on active coordination between District Administration and other agencies to address the situation and restore normal functioning of any affected area.