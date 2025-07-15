Breaking

DC Srinagar chairs DLSCC meeting on processing of SRO-43, relief cases for terror victims

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
2 Min Read

SRINAGAR, JULY 15: A meeting of District Level Screening cum Coordination Committee (DLSCC) regarding processing of SRO-43 and relief cases of terror victims of the district was Tuesday held under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Akshay Labroo in his office chamber here.

The meeting was held to ensure speedy processing and resolution of SRO-43 cases, relief cases and resolution of grievances pertaining to terror affected families across the district.

At the outset, Deputy Commissioner who is also chairman DLSCC reviewed the cases/claims submitted under SRO-43 by NoKs of those killed in terror related incidents in Srinagar district. A total of 50 cases were put up for examination in the meeting and were discussed in detail.

On the occasion, DC underscored the importance of a proactive and coordinated approach among all stakeholders to ensure that affected families receive timely justice and support.

He further stressed the need to complete all necessary formalities and verifications on priority, enabling the swift processing of the cases in the district.

The meeting was attended by the Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Adil Fareed; SP headquarter, Umer Shah; Additional SP, CID, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, District Social Welfare Officer, all Tehsildars, senior officers from BSF, Army, and other security agencies, besides officials from the concerned departments.

Commissioner SMC inspects dewatering operations in Srinagar to mitigate waterlogging
Bandipora encounter ends, one terrorist killed : Officials 
G20 Summit: US, India, Saudi Arabia, UAE, EU set to unveil railway, ports connectivity deal
Hajj pilgrim from Sgr outskirts dies in Makkah
Four dead, 1 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in Kishtwar
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Traffic Advisory Issued for Jammu-Srinagar NHW, Other Key Routes Amid SANJY 2025
Next Article J&K clinches Gold at National ODOP Awards 2024 for second consecutive year
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Four injured after two vehicles collide inside Navyug tunnel, hospitalised
Breaking Kashmir
Mock Drill conducted in Srinagar to assess emergency preparedness during ongoing SANJY 2025
Breaking City
Police attaches property of drug peddler worth Rs 25 Lakhs under NDPS Act in Srinagar 
Breaking City
“Someone has to be held responsible”:  CM Omar Abdullah on Pahalgam terror attack
Developing Story Kashmir