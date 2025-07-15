DC Srinagar chairs DLSCC meeting on processing of SRO-43, relief cases for terror victims

SRINAGAR, JULY 15: A meeting of District Level Screening cum Coordination Committee (DLSCC) regarding processing of SRO-43 and relief cases of terror victims of the district was Tuesday held under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Akshay Labroo in his office chamber here.

The meeting was held to ensure speedy processing and resolution of SRO-43 cases, relief cases and resolution of grievances pertaining to terror affected families across the district.

At the outset, Deputy Commissioner who is also chairman DLSCC reviewed the cases/claims submitted under SRO-43 by NoKs of those killed in terror related incidents in Srinagar district. A total of 50 cases were put up for examination in the meeting and were discussed in detail.

On the occasion, DC underscored the importance of a proactive and coordinated approach among all stakeholders to ensure that affected families receive timely justice and support.

He further stressed the need to complete all necessary formalities and verifications on priority, enabling the swift processing of the cases in the district.

The meeting was attended by the Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Adil Fareed; SP headquarter, Umer Shah; Additional SP, CID, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, District Social Welfare Officer, all Tehsildars, senior officers from BSF, Army, and other security agencies, besides officials from the concerned departments.