DC Srinagar along with SSP Srinagar takes stock of facilities & arrangements at Dargah Hazratbal for Eid-e-Milad(SAW)

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Akshay Labroo along with Senior Superintendent of Police, Sundeep Chakravarthy on Friday visited Dargah Hazratbal to take stock of the facilities and arrangements for Eid-e-Milad Un Nabi (SAW).

During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner was accompanied by Regional Transport Officer, Kashmir, Qazi Irfan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Aadil Fareed, Chief Planning Officer, Fayaz Ahmad Dar, SDM East, CMO Srinagar, Tehsilsar North, BMO Hazratbal senior officers of PHE, R&B, PDD, SMC, Police, Traffic and other line departments

At the outset, the DC along with SSP took on spot review of the arrangements made by all the concerned Departments for providing facilities like a dedicated healthcare camp, uninterrupted supply of power, safe drinking water, transport, parking, cleanliness & sanitation measures and other arrangements for convenience of the devotees expected to visit the Holy Shrine.

The Officers of the all line Departments were directed to ensure every necessary facility and arrangements for the Devotees for smooth and seamless observance of the auspicious occasion of Eid-e-Milad (SAW) at the Shrine.

On the occasion, the DC was informed that adequate measures have been made by the PHE to ensure a continuous supply of clean drinking water at the shrine so that devotees do not face any inconvenience.

Similarly, the PDD Officials apprised that uninterrupted power supply has been made available at the Shrine during the auspicious days and nights of prayers culminating with display of Holy Relic. In addition to this, proper power backup through Genset to tackle any power breakdown. Likewise, the DC was informed that the SMC has deployed sufficient men and machinery including Mobile Toilet Units at the venue for proper sanitation and cleanliness in and around the Shrine.

On the occasion, the DC inspected a Medical camp set up in the premises of Hazratbal Shrine by the Block Medical Office, Hazratbal. He directed for ensuring availability of adequate number of Doctors and paramedics, first aid facilities, besides an ambulance service in the camp.

The DC inspected designated areas for mobile toilets and drinking water taps to ensure their functionality and cleanliness.

In order to assist and facilitate senior citizens visiting the shrine, the DC instructed officials from Transport department to arrange e-Rickshaw services from designated parking areas to the shrine. during their visits to the Hazratbal shrine on the auspicious occasion.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner(DC) Srinagar, Akshay Labroo has also conveyed his heartiest greetings and best wishes to people on the auspicious occasion of Eid-e-Milad Un Nabi(SAW).