DC Shopian reviews status of prosecution of Criminal Cases

Shopian, Aug 06: A comprehensive review meeting was today convened under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shopian, Shishir Gupta to assess the status of criminal cases pending adjudication before various Criminal Courts of the district.According to a statement issued here, Deputy Director Prosecution Shopian, apprised the meeting regarding the pending criminal cases particularly NDPS cases in the district and highlighted several issues concerning the conduct of effective prosecution of criminal cases.He highlighted some key issues such as presentation of charge sheets before the Court beyond the period of limitation, defective investigation, non production of prosecution witnesses etc.The meeting focused on ensuring speedy disposal of criminal cases and delivering timely justice to the victims of crime. DC issued a series of directions to the Public Prosecutors, emphasizing the need for effective prosecution, diligent follow-up, and coordination with investigating agencies to strengthen the justice delivery system.DC also directed for ensuring presence of prosecution witnesses and initiation of appropriate legal proceedings for absent official witnesses. Effective management of Malkhana, ensuring that case property is presented for identification of witnesses and vetting of charge sheets by prosecution before its presentation in courts was emphasized.Executive Magistrates were directed to exercise powers provided under several provisions of Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 for prevention of crimes.DC also stressed the importance of meticulous case preparation, regular monitoring, and proactive engagement by all stakeholders for timely disposal of cases in competent courts.