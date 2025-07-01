DC Shopian inspects rural dev project works

Shopian, June 30 In order to take on ground appraisal of development work, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shopian, Shishir Gupta today visited Keller block where he inspected developmental works, both completed and ongoing along with senior officers of the district administration.

The DC visited Zampathri Bridge, connecting Zampathri with Pehlipora, executed at the cost of 60 lacs which was recently completed through Rural development office,Keller.

Under SBM-2.O, the under-construction site of Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant (FSTP) being constructed at the cost of 90 lacs at Zampathri was also inspected by the DC where he instructed for immediate execution and completion of the project,to be dedicated for eco friendly development of the area

The DC also inspected Chotiwaley–Zampathri road project, executed at the cost of Rs 10 lacs.

These key projects of the department are being executed for improving connectivity in the hill area, benefiting thousands of local population along with strengthening public infrastructure especially in the sanitation sector, signalling eco friendly and sustainable development.

Accompanied by ADC, ACR and BDO, the DC assessed the pace and quality of work being executed in the area where he highlighted the significance of the projects while calling for efficient execution delivery.