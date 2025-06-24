DC Sgr reviews status of Rooftop Solar Installations

Srinagar, June 23:- Deputy Commissioner(DC) Srinagar, Akshay Labroo Monday chaired a meeting of Engineers of KPDCL here at the Meeting Hall of DC Office Complex to review the status and progress of installation of Solar Rooftops under PM Surya Ghar-Muft Bijli Yojna (PMSGMBY).

Besides Chief Planning Officer, Fayaz Ahmad Dar, the meeting was attended by Executive Engineers, AEEs & JEs of KPDCL, Lead District Manager( Banks) and other Officers of Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL).

At the outset, the DC took a firsthand appraisal of the progress made in installation of Solar Rooftops under PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana in all 4 Electric Divisions of the District.

On the occasion, the DC emphasized the benefits of PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli scheme and urged KPDCL functionaries to generate awareness among the people about the benefits of installing Rooftop Solar plants under PM Surya Ghar-Muft Bijli Yojna.

The DC said that the scheme must be implemented in the district in such a way that we ensure scheme benefits percolate down to common public throughout Srinagar.

The DC stressed on the coordinated efforts by the KPDCL Engineers to accelerate the pace and progress in the scheme implementation.