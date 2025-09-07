DC Samba assesses flood damage, restoration in affected areas

Follow us on

Samba, Sept 06: In a proactive response to the recent heavy rainfall and flooding, Deputy Commissioner Samba Ayushi Sudan conducted a comprehensive inspection of the Purmandal Morh to Samba stretch of National Highway today.

According to a statement issued here, the inspection, undertaken in collaboration with senior officers from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and functionaries of other stakeholder departments, focused on assessing flood damage and ensuring swift rehabilitation measures for affected people.

During the extensive field visit, Deputy Commissioner Sudan engaged directly with local residents who have been adversely affected by the recent spell of heavy rainfall, demonstrating the administration’s commitment to ground-level interaction and responsive governance. She issued categorical directions to all concerned officers to prioritize the proper maintenance and enhancement of the drainage infrastructure to ensure unimpeded water flow and prevent future damage to public and private property. The DC’s inspection also covered the severely affected areas of Sarore and Jakh, where she conducted detailed interactions with local populations to assess their immediate needs and concerns.

Emphasising the government’s commitment to supporting disaster-affected citizens, Deputy Commissioner Sudan provided firm assurances that all individuals who have suffered property losses due to heavy rainfall or natural calamities will receive appropriate compensation under existing government relief schemes, following due verification of documentation and completion of requisite administrative formalities. She specifically instructed NHAI officials to treat road-related infrastructure issues as priority matters requiring immediate attention and resolution. Furthermore, the Deputy Commissioner directed all departmental officials to extend comprehensive support to affected families by ensuring timely delivery of assistance and expeditious processing of compensation claims.