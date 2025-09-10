Kashmir

DC reviews rectification cases under Land Revenue Act, disposal of migrant land issues

RK News
RK News
1 Min Read
Follow us on

 

 

Ganderbal, Sep 09: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Jatin Kishore, Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Revenue department to review the status of rectification cases under Section 27 of the Land Revenue Act, as well as the disposal of migrant land issues and related grievances.

As per a statement issued here, the meeting commenced with a detailed discussion on the observations raised by the office of the Financial Commissioner Revenue (FCR) regarding rectification cases. While reviewing the submissions from the concerned Tehsildars, DC directed that recommendations must be furnished only after thorough verification of all relevant reports. Emphasizing proactive functioning, DC urged Tehsildars to submit factual and comprehensive reports in response to the FCR observations so that genuine cases are resolved within fixed timelines. The meeting also reviewed the progress on the disposal of migrant land cases and grievances received through both online and offline modes. DC issued necessary instructions to the officers to ensure their timely redressal in accordance with prescribed procedures. The meeting was attended by the Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Tehsildars of Lar, Tulamulla, Wakura and Kangan and other officials of the Revenue Department.

J&K Bank gives a warm send off to its General Manager & DGM
Wanted notorious lady drug peddler arrested in Bla: Police
Drug peddler arrested in Shopian: Police
SACPPE leads road safety awareness in Srinagar
Prominent Kashmiris to visit valley to initiate dialogue with new govt, people
Share This Article
Previous Article DC inaugurates Humsafar Milk Processing Unit at Watlar
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

DC inaugurates Humsafar Milk Processing Unit at Watlar
Kashmir
Zamin Foundation, Kewal Francis Foodstuff Trading LLC announce joint venture
Business
Neelam Shami assures strict measures against sale of machine-made crafts
Business
Dy CM assesses damage due to flashflood in Jammu
Jammu and Kashmir News Kashmir