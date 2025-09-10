DC reviews rectification cases under Land Revenue Act, disposal of migrant land issues

Follow us on

Ganderbal, Sep 09: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Jatin Kishore, Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Revenue department to review the status of rectification cases under Section 27 of the Land Revenue Act, as well as the disposal of migrant land issues and related grievances.

As per a statement issued here, the meeting commenced with a detailed discussion on the observations raised by the office of the Financial Commissioner Revenue (FCR) regarding rectification cases. While reviewing the submissions from the concerned Tehsildars, DC directed that recommendations must be furnished only after thorough verification of all relevant reports. Emphasizing proactive functioning, DC urged Tehsildars to submit factual and comprehensive reports in response to the FCR observations so that genuine cases are resolved within fixed timelines. The meeting also reviewed the progress on the disposal of migrant land cases and grievances received through both online and offline modes. DC issued necessary instructions to the officers to ensure their timely redressal in accordance with prescribed procedures. The meeting was attended by the Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Tehsildars of Lar, Tulamulla, Wakura and Kangan and other officials of the Revenue Department.