DC reviews progress under JKCIP

Rajouri, Sep 09: Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Abhishek Sharma  Tuesday chaired a review meeting and assessed implementation of the Competitiveness Improvement of Agriculture and Allied Sectors Project (JKCIP) here Tuesday.

During the review meeting, the DC directed the concerned officers to ensure strict adherence to the guidelines of the scheme for its effective implementation. He emphasised the need for proper follow-up and monitoring to achieve the desired results on the ground. He also laid special emphasis on timely and efficient execution of initiatives promoting climate-resilient agriculture, innovation and sustainability. He highlighted the importance of aligning ground-level actions with the strategic objectives of JKCIP, asking the officers to resolve any operational bottlenecks on priority.

