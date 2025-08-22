DC reviews progress of district CAPEX 2025-26

Ganderbal, Aug 21: Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Jatin Kishore, Thursday convened a meeting to review the progress of estimation of works approved under district CAPEX 2025-26 in the district. The DC directed the officials to complete estimates of all approved works expeditiously to facilitate timely tendering process.A statement issued here said that at the outset, the DC conducted a detailed assessment of the submission of estimates of various works by the BDOs. He directed them to complete the estimates of all approved works expeditiously to facilitate the timely initiation of the tendering process and allotment to ensure works get completed within the stipulated time frame. Interacting with the officers, the DC emphasised that development works must remain a top priority so that the public does not face inconvenience and urged them to work in close coordination for the holistic development of the district. The meeting was attended by the Chief Planning Officer, Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Executive Engineer RDD and BDOs of the district.