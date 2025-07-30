DC reviews power infrastructure & renewable energy progress

Budgam, July 29: In a bid to strengthen the power infrastructure and expedite renewable energy adoption in the district, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat today chaired a comprehensive review meeting of the Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) Budgam and allied departments.A statement said that the meeting was convened to deliberate on critical power sector initiatives and ongoing projects in Budgam, with a focus on improving energy access, grid efficiency and solar energy implementation under the Government of India’s flagship schemes. Meeting discussed overall functioning and performance of KPDCL in district Budgam, progress of solarisation initiatives under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, including targets, achievements and vendor performance. The chair was apprised that as of July 25 a total number of 10,420 applications have been received, and total 1,218 Vendors have been selected besides 211 SRT systems stand Installed by Vendors across district Budgam.it was further informed that total Subsidies approved are 183, total subsidy approvals under process are 17 in the district.At the outset, Implementation status of Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) and Prime Minister’s Development Programme (PMDP) in the district, assessment of capacity, load management and augmentation plan for Receiving Stations and Grid Stations across Budgam were also reviewed. Executive Engineer KPDCL division Budgam delivered a detailed presentation covering each agenda point. The presentation outlined current infrastructure capacities, ongoing augmentation works, technical gaps, and proposed upgrades required to meet the growing power demand. DC emphasised the urgent need to modernize the district’s power infrastructure to reduce transmission losses and improve quality and reliability of power supply, particularly during peak demand. He said reliable electricity supply is critical for socio-economic growth. “Our focus must remain on infrastructure strengthening, clean energy integration, and timely implementation of central schemes.” DC said Budgam must emerge as a model for energy efficiency and solar adoption.He also highlighted the significance of solar energy in reducing dependency on conventional power sources, urging officials to fast-track household-level installations under PM Surya Ghar, while ensuring awareness and affordability for rural households. DC directed all concerned departments to work in close coordination and monitor implementation timelines closely under RDSS and PMDP to achieve the desired impact. He assured full administrative support from district administration, and directed periodic monitoring to ensure efficient delivery of services and long-term sustainability of the power ecosystem in Budgam