DC reviews functioning of Social Welfare dept, ICDS

Ganderbal, Aug 21: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Jatin Kishore, Thursday chaired a comprehensive review meeting of the District Social Welfare department and ICDS at the VC Room of the DC office, Ganderbal.During the meeting, DC took a detailed assessment of various welfare schemes being implemented in the district. He sought feedback on the progress, coverage, and effectiveness of these schemes to ensure that their benefits are delivered to the intended beneficiaries.He laid special emphasis on the effective implementation of all social welfare initiatives, with particular focus on achieving saturation in pension coverage across all eligible categories including old-age, widow, and disability pensions. DC also reviewed the functioning of the Old Age Home in the district and stressed the need to provide improved facilities and proper care to the elderly residents.In addition, DC also took a detailed appraisal of various services being provided under ICDS, including Supplementary Nutrition Programme, Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE), Immunization, and pre-school education to children in the age group of 0 to 6-years. DC directed the Program Officer ICDS to ensure quality services under the programme focusing on targeted beneficiaries. The meeting was attended by the Chief Planning Officer, Programme Officer ICDS, District Social Welfare Officer and other concerned officials.