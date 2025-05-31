DC reviews arrangements for Eid-ul-Adha in Ganderbal

Ganderbal, May 30: In view of the forthcoming Eid-ul-Adha celebrations, Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Jatin Kishore, Friday chaired a meeting to review and finalize the necessary arrangements for the smooth observance of the festival across the district.

The meeting held in the V.C Room of Mini Secretariat Ganderbal held threadbare discussion regarding the arrangements to be put in place like security, transport, sanitation, uninterrupted water and power supply, availability of essential commodities, health and other related arrangements for smooth conduct of festival. To ensure hassle-free movement of people, the Transport Department was instructed to provide sufficient transport services on all routes during the festive period. Executive Officer, Municipal Council Ganderbal was directed to ensure proper sanitation around the mosques and Eidgahs in consultation of local committees.

Chief Animal Husbandry Officer was directed to ensure the availability of poultry birds on notified rates. Similarly, District Sheep Husbandry Officer shall ensure availability of enough sacrificial animals in the identified places, and department shall facilitate the local breeders to provide live sheep to the general public. Moreover, the Health Department was directed to keep ambulances available along with medical and Para-medical staff at all religious places where main congregations are to be held on the eve of Eid-ul-Adha. The DC also directed the concerned departments to keep adequate availability of essential commodities, uninterrupted power and water supply on the festive days.

Regarding Market Checking, the DC said that the joint teams of Revenue, Municipal Council, FCS&CA, Food Safety, Police and Legal Metrology headed by Tehsildar concerned shall ensure adequate availability of quality essential commodities like mutton, chicken, vegetable, fruits, bakery and confectionery etc. The DC urged all departments to work in close coordination to ensure a peaceful and joyous celebration of Eid-ul-Adha across the district.