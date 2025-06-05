DC reviews arrangements for Eid-ul-Adha in Ganderbal

Ganderbal, June 04: In view of the forthcoming Eid-ul-Adha, Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Jatin Kishore, Wednesday conducted an extensive tour of various areas in the district to review and finalize necessary arrangements for the smooth observance of the festival.

The DC was accompanied by Additional District Development Commissioner Manzoor Ahmad Bhat, Executive Officer Municipal Council Ganderbal, Tehsildar Ganderbal and other concerned officers.

During the visit, the DC inspected prominent religious places and mosques including Markazi Jamia Masjid Beehama, Mirani Masjid, and the shrine of Qamar-ud-Din Bukhari (RA), where he interacted with the respective management committees to take stock of the preparations. On-the-spot directions were issued to concerned departments to ensure robust arrangements related to security, transport, sanitation, uninterrupted water and power supply, health care, availability of essential commodities, and other services. The Executive Officer, Municipal Council Ganderbal, was directed to ensure proper sanitation in and around mosques and Eidgahs in close coordination with the local committees. Further, the Animal Husbandry Department was instructed to ensure the availability of poultry birds at notified rates, while the District Sheep Husbandry Officer was asked to ensure adequate availability of sacrificial animals at designated locations. The DC also issued instructions regarding the proper and hygienic disposal of hides, emphasizing that these should either be buried or handed over to designated municipal staff. While interacting with the management committees, the DC assured them that all necessary arrangements would be in place for the convenience of the public. He urged all departments to work in close coordination to facilitate a smooth and peaceful celebration of the upcoming religious festival.