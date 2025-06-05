Kashmir

DC reviews arrangements for Eid-ul-Adha in Ganderbal

Inspects facilities at major religious places

RK News
RK News
2 Min Read

Ganderbal, June 04: In view of the forthcoming Eid-ul-Adha, Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Jatin Kishore, Wednesday conducted an extensive tour of various areas in the district to review and finalize necessary arrangements for the smooth observance of the festival.

The DC was accompanied by Additional District Development Commissioner Manzoor Ahmad Bhat, Executive Officer Municipal Council Ganderbal, Tehsildar Ganderbal and other concerned officers.
During the visit, the DC inspected prominent religious places and mosques including Markazi Jamia Masjid Beehama, Mirani Masjid, and the shrine of Qamar-ud-Din Bukhari (RA), where he interacted with the respective management committees to take stock of the preparations. On-the-spot directions were issued to concerned departments to ensure robust arrangements related to security, transport, sanitation, uninterrupted water and power supply, health care, availability of essential commodities, and other services. The Executive Officer, Municipal Council Ganderbal, was directed to ensure proper sanitation in and around mosques and Eidgahs in close coordination with the local committees. Further, the Animal Husbandry Department was instructed to ensure the availability of poultry birds at notified rates, while the District Sheep Husbandry Officer was asked to ensure adequate availability of sacrificial animals at designated locations. The DC also issued instructions regarding the proper and hygienic disposal of hides, emphasizing that these should either be buried or handed over to designated municipal staff. While interacting with the management committees, the DC assured them that all necessary arrangements would be in place for the convenience of the public. He urged all departments to work in close coordination to facilitate a smooth and peaceful celebration of the upcoming religious festival.

 

Literary Forum to release GN Zahid’s “Zolane” on November 06 in Bandipora
J&K has highest dementia prevalence in India
IUST students demand change in timing for Ramadhan
HELP Foundation organises medical camp in Budgam village
Govt identifies 5000 kanal land for establishment of industrial estates: Dy CM
Share This Article
Previous Article KU condoles demise of its Ex-Registrar Prof. Abdul Rashid Mattoo
Next Article NIT Srinagar concludes TIFAC-supported study to modernise Kashmir’s Cricket bat industry
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Gund-Srinagar bus service commences after years of wait
Kashmir
Seven injured in Ganderbal road accident
Kashmir
SKUAST-K, KVK-Budgam engage farmers through Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan
Kashmir
‘Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan’: KVK Samba reaches every corner of the district
Jammu