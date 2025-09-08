DC Ramban visits rain-affected areas, assesses losses, relief ops  

Follow us on

Ramban, Sept 07: Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Mohammad Alyas Khan, conducted an extensive tour of Tehsil Batote to assess the damage caused by recent heavy rainfall, flash floods, and landslides, and to oversee ongoing restoration and relief efforts.

He was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner Varunjeet Singh Charak, Tehsildar Batote Dr Reejuta Mahajan, executive engineers, and other concerned departmental officers.

During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner inspected several affected areas, including Chakwa, Tringla, Barthal, Bandera, Champa, Rakhjarogh, Boonbari, and adjoining villages.

He reviewed the extent of damage to public and private infrastructure and interacted with local residents to listen to their grievances and concerns. The Deputy Commissioner assured the affected families of timely assistance and emphasised the importance of swift relief efforts. Ration kits, tents, and other essential supplies have already been distributed to meet the immediate needs of those impacted.

He directed the Tehsildar Batote to submit relief cases for all damaged houses so that compensation may be provided under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) norms.

Inspecting the Chakwa-Dharalata road, the DC instructed the executing agency to ensure proper maintenance of the road and drainage systems to maintain smooth connectivity.

He directed the Jal Shakti Department to restore the water supply and the Power Development Department to reinstate power in the affected areas. Furthermore, the DC directed the PMGSY, PWD, and Rural Development Department to undertake necessary protection works in vulnerable areas to prevent further damage. The DC visited Ward No. 3 in Ramban town to assess the loss suffered due to recent rainfall.

The Deputy Commissioner also visited Gool-Sangaldan Road, where he directed the BRO to accelerate the pace of work and adhere to engineering standards to ensure the long-term durability and safety of the infrastructure.

He directed the completion of restoration and protection works at the earliest so that vehicular movement and supply chains to Gool and adjoining areas can be properly restored.

Later, the Deputy Commissioner, along with SSP Arun Gupta and ADC, visited Seri Sincha Road and Ukhral in Ramsoo Sub-Division. During the visit, the DC inspected the lodgement centres, interacted with the affected people staying there, and listened to their grievances regarding the loss and damage caused by the rainfall. The DC assured the public of all possible help from the administration to the affected families. He also reviewed the restoration of roads, electricity, water supply, and other essential services to ensure smooth facilities for the public.

The Deputy Commissioner said that restoring vital road networks is a top priority for the district administration to ensure the smooth supply of essential goods, emergency services, and public convenience across Ramban district.