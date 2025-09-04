Jammu and Kashmir News

DC Poonch reviews performance of RDD

Poonch, Sep 03: Deputy Commissioner Poonch Ashok Kumar Sharma today chaired a meeting with the officers of the Rural Development Department (RDD) to assess the progress of developmental works and implementation of Centrally Sponsored Schemes across the district.

According to a statement issued here, during the meeting, the concerned officers provided block-wise details regarding the physical and financial progress achieved under key RDD schemes and other ongoing projects.

A detailed review was held on the progress of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana–Gramin (PMAY-G) and the status of sanitation initiatives under the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM).

The Deputy Commissioner directed the Block Development Officers (BDOs) to expedite the execution of MGNREGA works,  fast-track ongoing projects, ensure timely tendering, initiate new works without delay and complete the set targets within stipulated time frame.

