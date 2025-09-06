DC Kishtwar approves 160 Mission YUVA cases at DLIC meeting

Follow us on

Kishtwar, Sept 05: The District Level Implementation Committee (DLIC) met today in Kishtwar under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Sharma to review and approve applications submitted under the Mission Yuva Scheme.

According to a statement issued here, a total of 166 applications, duly verified by the Small Business Development Units (SBDUs), were presented before the committee. Each case was assessed on eligibility, project feasibility and the applicant’s socio-economic background.

After scrutiny, the Committee approved 160 applications for financial assistance and handholding support. As verified by the J&K Bank Manager, Cluster Head Kishtwar, 06 applicants had already availed themselves of benefits under other government-sponsored schemes and their cases were accordingly rejected.

DC Kishtwar emphasized the importance of empowering youth to drive local economic growth.

The DC directed the AD Employment to ensure that all approved cases are forwarded to banks at the earliest so that applicants can avail themselves of timely benefits under the scheme. He further directed banks to sanction and disburse loans without delay and ensure regular mentorship to support the new entrepreneurs.

Mission YUVA continues to play a vital role in creating livelihood opportunities and promoting self-reliance among the youth of Kishtwar district.