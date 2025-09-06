DC Kathua reviews restoration of flood-affected areas

Follow us on

Kathua, Sept 05: Deputy Commissioner Kathua Rajesh Sharma today visited Lakhanpur to take stock of the ongoing restoration efforts along the Ravi river bank which had changed its course during the recent flash floods and rains, posing threat to nearby government buildings.

According to a statement issued here, the district administration has stepped up the restoration drive with round-the-clock efforts being made to stabilize the embankments.

The DC asked the Flood Control Department and NHAI to ensure full mobilization of men and machinery for protection works so as to mitigate the threat of flooding and safeguard critical government infrastructure. He further impressed upon the agencies to utilize the fair weather window effectively while observing all safety precautions.

Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner visited the village Babera to assess the damages caused to residential houses due to landslides triggered by heavy rains. The DC instructed the Revenue field staff to carry out immediate assessment of losses so that timely relief under SDRF norms can be provided to the affected families.

Later, the Deputy Commissioner inspected the Bhed-Blore road which has suffered extensive damage due to flash floods. He called upon the concerned agency to ensure early temporary restoration of connectivity to facilitate smooth movement of locals.

Among others, ADC Kathua Vishavjeet Singh, ASP Kathua Rahul Charak, Tehsildar Kathua Vikram Kumar, CAHO Kathua and representatives from NHAI accompanied the Deputy Commissioner during the visit.