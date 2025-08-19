DC Kathua inspects flood-affected areas

Kathua, Aug 18: Deputy Commissioner Kathua Rajesh Sharma on Monday visited Katli road on the Dayala Chack–Billawar stretch to take stock of damages caused by recent flashfloods. He directed the PWD authorities to ensure the temporary restoration of the damaged road at the earliest and prepare a comprehensive plan for the permanent solution of the affected assets.Sharma also visited Sanyal Bridge, where a portion of the approach road has sunk due to flashfloods. He directed the contractor to immediately install safety crates to safeguard the bridge and ensure protection of the approach road.Later, the Deputy Commissioner visited Tehsil Office Dinga Amb, where he chaired a meeting of officers to review the situation. He instructed the CPO to prepare a detailed proposal under SDRF for temporary restoration works, while directing the PHE and PDD departments to submit reports of damage caused to public assets in the recent rains.On the occasion, a deputation from Pacca Kotha also met the Deputy Commissioner. The deputation members apprised him of the damages in their area. The DC directed the ADC concerned to visit the spot and assess the losses to initiate necessary action.The visits were conducted in the aftermath of torrential rains that triggered flash floods, cloudbursts and overflow of major tributaries and Nallahs, resulting in damage to roads, bridges and other public infrastructure in the district.ADC Vishavjeet Singh, SDM Hirangar Phulail Singh, ACD Akhil Sadotra, CPO Ranjit Thakur and other concerned district officers were also present on the occasion.