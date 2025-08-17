KashmirUncategorized

DC Kargil chairs Capex budget 2025–26 expenditure review meet

RK News
Kargil, Aug 16: Deputy Commissioner/CEO, LAHDC Kargil, Rakesh Kumar (IAS) today chaired an expenditure review meeting on the District Capex Budget 2025–26 at the Conference Hall Baroo, Kargil.According to a statement issued here, the DC assessed the progress of ongoing and new works being implemented under the District Capex Budget, covering various sectors including Buildings, Roads and Bridges, non-engineering sectors and expenditure of ICT, Machinery & Equipment, Furniture & Fixtures.The Deputy Commissioner emphasised the need for proactive coordination between executing agencies and financial authorities to ensure optimal utilization of funds and early completion of developmental works under the Capex plan.The meeting was attended by Joint Director, Finance; Joint Director, Planning; District Panchayat Officer (DPO); Superintending Engineer PHE; District Superintendent Handloom; District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO); Executive Engineer PHE; Executive Engineer R&B; Accounts Officer to KDA; Block Development Officers; Principals of Government Degree Colleges Kargil and Drass, besides other district and sectoral officers.

