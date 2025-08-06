Kashmir

DC inspects arrangements for Annual Urs of Hazrat Qamaruddin Bukhari (RA)

RK News
RK News
1 Min Read

Ganderbal, Aug 05: In view of the ongoing celebrations of the annual Urs of Hazrat Qamaruddin Bukhari (RA), Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Jatin Kishore Tuesday visited the revered shrine at Reshipora, Saloora to take firsthand assessment of the arrangements being put in place for the smooth conduct of the event.A statement issued here said that during the visit, the management of Qamaria Trust briefed the DC regarding the preparations and arrangements being made for the celebration of Urs. The DC issued on-spot directions to the concerned departments to ensure uninterrupted power and water supply, proper sanitation, efficient traffic regulation, healthcare facilities, sufficient parking space, and other essential services during the Urs days. The annual Urs of Hazrat Qamaruddin Bukhari (RA) is observed with immense religious devotion, drawing thousands of devotees from across the region who visit the shrine to pay their respects and seek blessings. Meanwhile, the DC also took a detailed round of the shrine complex, inspecting the parking arrangements and food stalls set up for the convenience of the devotees.

NHM J&K releases ranking of public health facilities for April
‘Every Infant Matters’ starts large-scale malnutrition treatment project in Kargil
Bandipora Autumn Festival: Season-1 of ‘Kashur Fankar’ held at Wular Vantage Park
99% beneficiaries rate AB PM-JAY & SEHAT as Excellent or Good
Over 2 lakh J&K students participate in ‘State Educational Achievement Survey’  
Share This Article
Previous Article Patriotic activities under Har Ghar Tiranga campaign continue in schools
Next Article Absence of footbridge outside children’s hospital puts lives at risk
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Pickleball Gains Ground in Kashmir
Sports
Tennikoit Championship 2025 Inaugurated at Cambridge International School
Sports
KU Concludes Series of Sports Events for Students & Staff
Sports
IUST Hosts Inter-departmental Athletic Meet
Sports