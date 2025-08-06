DC inspects arrangements for Annual Urs of Hazrat Qamaruddin Bukhari (RA)

Ganderbal, Aug 05: In view of the ongoing celebrations of the annual Urs of Hazrat Qamaruddin Bukhari (RA), Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Jatin Kishore Tuesday visited the revered shrine at Reshipora, Saloora to take firsthand assessment of the arrangements being put in place for the smooth conduct of the event.A statement issued here said that during the visit, the management of Qamaria Trust briefed the DC regarding the preparations and arrangements being made for the celebration of Urs. The DC issued on-spot directions to the concerned departments to ensure uninterrupted power and water supply, proper sanitation, efficient traffic regulation, healthcare facilities, sufficient parking space, and other essential services during the Urs days. The annual Urs of Hazrat Qamaruddin Bukhari (RA) is observed with immense religious devotion, drawing thousands of devotees from across the region who visit the shrine to pay their respects and seek blessings. Meanwhile, the DC also took a detailed round of the shrine complex, inspecting the parking arrangements and food stalls set up for the convenience of the devotees.