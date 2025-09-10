DC inaugurates Humsafar Milk Processing Unit at Watlar

Follow us on

Ganderbal, Sep 09: Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Jatin Kishore, Tuesday inaugurated the Humsafar Milk Processing Unit at Watlar, established under the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP).

According to a statement issued here, the unit has been set up by Humsafar Dairy Self Help Group and is equipped with facilities to process milk into a variety of value-added products such as curd, cheese and other dairy items. During the visit, the DC inspected the facilities and interacted with the members of the Humsafar Dairy Self-Help Group (SHG), who briefed him about the unit’s operations and the financial assistance/subsidy received under the scheme. Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that the establishment of such units is a significant step towards strengthening the rural economy and empowering local SHGs by creating sustainable livelihood opportunities. He further directed the Chief Animal Husbandry Officer (CAHO) to provide technical guidance, ensure effective market linkages, and facilitate value addition to make the unit more viable and sustainable. Chief Animal Husbandry Officer Ganderbal, Dr. Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, Livestock Development Officer Ganderbal, and Block Veterinary Officer Lar were also present on the occasion.