Kashmir

DC inaugurates Humsafar Milk Processing Unit at Watlar

RK News
RK News
1 Min Read
Follow us on

Ganderbal, Sep 09: Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Jatin Kishore, Tuesday inaugurated the Humsafar Milk Processing Unit at Watlar, established under the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP).

 According to a statement issued here, the unit has been set up by Humsafar Dairy Self Help Group and is equipped with facilities to process milk into a variety of value-added products such as curd, cheese and other dairy items. During the visit, the DC inspected the facilities and interacted with the members of the Humsafar Dairy Self-Help Group (SHG), who briefed him about the unit’s operations and the financial assistance/subsidy received under the scheme. Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that the establishment of such units is a significant step towards strengthening the rural economy and empowering local SHGs by creating sustainable livelihood opportunities. He further directed the Chief Animal Husbandry Officer (CAHO) to provide technical guidance, ensure effective market linkages, and facilitate value addition to make the unit more viable and sustainable. Chief Animal Husbandry Officer Ganderbal, Dr. Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, Livestock Development Officer Ganderbal, and Block Veterinary Officer Lar were also present on the occasion.

Shortage of paracetamol infusion at DH B’pora hits patient care
HC quashes PSA of Budgam man
SSPs of Kupwara, Handwara flag off students for Bharat Darshan Tour
JK Green initiative: Govt to plant 1 lakh tree saplings in wildlife protected areas
Kargil’s first MRI machine nears installation after timely LG intervention
Share This Article
Previous Article Zamin Foundation, Kewal Francis Foodstuff Trading LLC announce joint venture
Next Article DC reviews rectification cases under Land Revenue Act, disposal of migrant land issues
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

DC reviews rectification cases under Land Revenue Act, disposal of migrant land issues
Kashmir
Zamin Foundation, Kewal Francis Foodstuff Trading LLC announce joint venture
Business
Neelam Shami assures strict measures against sale of machine-made crafts
Business
Dy CM assesses damage due to flashflood in Jammu
Jammu and Kashmir News Kashmir