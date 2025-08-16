Kashmir

DC hoists tricolour at mini secretariat to commemorate Independence Day

Ganderbal, Aug 15: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Jatin Kishore, today hoisted the National Flag at Mini Secretariat Ganderbal as part of the 79th Independence Day celebrations.As per a statement issued here, on the occasion, DC extended his heartiest greetings and good wishes to the people of Ganderbal, urging all citizens to uphold the ideals of unity, patriotism, and dedication to nation-building. He commended the enthusiastic participation of the people of Ganderbal in the Independence Day celebrations including the various events organized under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, reflecting their spirit of nationalism. The ceremony witnessed the presence of senior officers from the district administration along with officials from various departments.

