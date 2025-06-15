DC G’bal encourages youth to explore startup opportunities

Ganderbal, June 14: With the objective of fostering an entrepreneurial spirit among the youth, District Employment & Counselling Centre (DE&CC), Ganderbal today organized a Mega Entrepreneurship Mela at Qamaria Park.

The Mela was presided over by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Jatin Kishore, who was accompanied by Additional District Development Commissioner, Manzoor Ahmad Bhat.

DC visited various stalls, interacted with entrepreneurs, and enquired about the support being extended by different departments to promote self-employment.

Speaking on the occasion, DC emphasized the importance of such initiatives in empowering youth and promoting a culture of entrepreneurship in the district.

He said that the Mela serves as a platform to spread awareness about various government schemes and to motivate the youth to explore self-employment avenues.

The daylong event witnessed enthusiastic participation from various government departments, private entrepreneurs, and budding startups, who had installed stalls showcasing a wide range of products and services, along with awareness about government schemes and financial assistance available for entrepreneurs.

A vibrant array of entrepreneurial ventures were on display, including organic soaps, candles, stationery items, fish feed, organic vegetables, exotic jams, optics, food items and more. These stalls drew appreciation from a large number of visitors for their innovation and creativity.

As part of the event, District Employment & Counselling Centre also facilitated on-the-spot online registration of local youth under Mission Yuva, and briefed attendees about self-employment opportunities available through different departments.

The Entrepreneurship Mela marked a significant step in the district’s efforts to build an ecosystem that encourages innovation, skill development, and economic independence among the youth.