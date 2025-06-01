DC Ganderbal Extends Warm Welcome to Devotees of Mata Kheer Bhavani at Tullamulla

Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Shri Jatin Kishore, today extended a warm and heartfelt welcome to the devotees of Mata Kheer Bhavani as they arrived at the sacred shrine in Tullamulla to participate in the annual Mata Kheer Bhavani Mela.

The arrival of pilgrims was marked by a vibrant and traditional reception, with members of the District Administration and civil society greeting them with garlands and flowers, symbolizing the spirit of communal harmony, brotherhood, and the region’s rich tradition of hospitality.

While interacting with the devotees, the Deputy Commissioner conveyed his best wishes for a peaceful, safe, and spiritually fulfilling experience.

He expressed satisfaction over the smooth commencement of the Mela and reiterated the deep spiritual and cultural significance the event holds for people across the region and beyond.

He affirmed that the district administration has taken every possible step to ensure a seamless and comfortable experience for the pilgrims.

The DC emphasized that all arrangements have been put in place to facilitate the smooth conduct of the Mela. Elaborate facilities have been established to meet the needs of the devotees, including comfortable accommodation and bedding for night stay, accessible and hygienic toilet units, continuous sanitation services, and well-regulated parking areas.

To cater to the food and water needs of the pilgrims, langar services and drinking water points have been ensured. Health facilities including the presence of medical teams and ambulances remain on standby throughout the Mela.

Moreover, mobile ATMs have been made available to ensure financial convenience for the devotees.

Special attention has been given to cleanliness and safety across the shrine premises, with security forces deployed and surveillance systems activated to maintain order and ensure the wellbeing of all attendees.

The Deputy Commissioner appreciated the joint efforts of all departments involved and urged them to maintain the highest standards of service and coordination during the course of the festival.