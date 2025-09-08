DC convenes public interaction meeting at Mendhar

Follow us on

Poonch, Sep 07: In a significant public outreach initiative, Deputy Commissioner Poonch Ashok Kumar Sharma Sunday conducted a comprehensive tour of Tehsil Mendhar, where he held a public interaction meeting with local residents and prominent citizens.

As per a statement issued here, additional district development commissioner Pankaj Magotra, along with other district officers, attended the meeting. During the interaction, various developmental issues concerning the region were highlighted by the public. Key demands included development of a Playway ground at Mankote, flood relief and proper assessment for affected families, blacktopping of important roads, completion of the Mini Secretariat at Mendhar, functionalising of JJM schemes and receiving station at Ghani, installation of electric poles in border areas, development of a drainage system for Mendhar market, opening of a J&K Bank branch in Mankote, enrolment of genuine BPL beneficiaries, construction of community bunkers in sensitive areas, and ensuring quality and timely execution of all developmental works. The Deputy Commissioner gave a patient hearing to all issues and directed the concerned officers to take swift action on genuine concerns. He emphasized the administration’s commitment to transparent and effective governance. He also informed the public that initial relief has already been provided to flood-affected individuals and that further assessments are underway to ensure no genuine case is left out. Local residents expressed their gratitude to the Deputy Commissioner for his responsive approach and for providing them a platform to voice their concerns. Later, the Deputy Commissioner visited the Ramkund Mandir, where he paid obeisance, interacted with the committee members and discussed developmental issues related to the shrine.