DC conducts extensive tour of Pouni to review restoration works

Follow us on

Reasi, Sep 09: Deputy Commissioner Reasi Nidhi Malik Tuesday conducted an extensive inspection of ongoing restoration works in Pouni, reviewed the damage assessment process, and reassured the affected families of the administration’s firm commitment to their welfare and rehabilitation.

According to a statement issued here, the inspection began from Gun Kolsar area, where the Deputy Commissioner inspected damaged residential houses and directed the concerned officers to forward all genuine relief cases strictly as per SDRF norms. She emphasized that the affected families must receive timely and adequate support. At Jardi in Pouni Block, the DC took stock of damaged houses and instructed the Tehsildar to expedite the processing of relief cases so that immediate assistance could be extended to the people. While reviewing the restoration works at Mari Dakki area of Pouni, the DC directed the PWD authorities to accelerate road restoration by deploying additional machinery and manpower. She further inspected the damaged PHE gravity line in the area and instructed the Executive Engineer PHE to ensure its early restoration, alongside mandatory water testing to guarantee safe drinking water supply for the residents.

The Deputy Commissioner also took stock of damages to Pouni Irrigation Canal and directed the Flood and Irrigation Department to construct a protective crate wall and restore the canal at the earliest. The Deputy Commissioner also interacted with the people, listened to their grievances, and assured them that all necessary steps are being taken for relief measures. With regard to the issues raised in Nagar village about the damaged water tank, the DC directed the XEN PHE to ensure that an alternate water supply is provided to the residents. Later, DC Malik inspected ongoing restoration works along the Pouni–Domel National Highway, visiting the affected spots personally and directing the PWD to press in extra machinery and manpower to ensure speedy completion of repairs.