DC calls for intensified action against drug abuse at NCORD review in Gbl

Ganderbal, May 28: In a concerted push to strengthen anti-narcotics efforts in the district, Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Jatin Kishore, Wednesday chaired the monthly meeting of the district-Level Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) at the Mini Secretariat’s Video Conference Room.

The meeting focused on reviewing the Action Taken Report from the previous NCORD session and assessing the overall impact of ongoing measures. Emphasising the need for a more robust and coordinated response, the DC called for enhanced strategies centred on prevention, surveillance, and community engagement. A statement issued here said that the key directives were issued to concerned departments, including—enforcing computerised billing systems in all medical establishments, installing CCTV cameras for effective monitoring, taking strict action against drug peddlers and scaling up awareness campaigns to sensitise the public, particularly the youth.

The Deputy Commissioner also reviewed activities under the Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyan, urging departments to broaden their outreach through awareness drives, sports events, and creative initiatives, with special focus on at-risk groups. “All measures discussed must be implemented in both letter and spirit,” DC Kishore said. “Only through seamless interdepartmental coordination can we realise the goal of a drug-free Ganderbal.” The meeting was attended by senior officials, including the Chief Planning Officer, Chief Education Officer, Chief Agriculture Officer, Chief Medical Officer, District Social Welfare Officer, District Youth Services and Sports Officer, Tehsildars, Block Development Officers, and representatives from the Police, Excise Department, Intelligence Bureau and other key agencies.