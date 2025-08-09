DC Budgam reviews progress of 125 bedded New District Hospital, 100 bedded CCU at Reshipora

BUDGAM, AUGUST 09: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, Dr. Bilal Mohi-ud-Din Bhat, today conducted an extensive visit to the under-construction 125-bedded state of art New District Hospital and the 100-bedded Critical Care Unit (CCU), both located in the Reshipora area of Budgam.

During the site inspection, DC emphasised the importance of expediting the ongoing construction work to ensure the timely completion of these crucial healthcare projects.

He highlighted that these facilities will significantly enhance the district’s healthcare infrastructure and provide advanced medical services to the residents.

Speaking on the occasion, DC stated that he was extremely encouraged by the rapid pace of development going on at these places. “Our commitment to upgrading healthcare infrastructure is unwavering, and these new projects will play a pivotal role in providing advanced medical services to our community. The efforts and dedication of all involved are commendable, and I am confident that these institutions will soon set new benchmarks in patient care and emergency services,” he added.

Dr Bilal said that district administration along with R&B and health department is working in a focused manner to ensure that both these key projects of the district are completed at the earliest, paving the way for their dedication to the public ahead of its scheduled timeline.

The completion of the hospital and critical care unit will play a pivotal role in addressing healthcare needs in Budgam, particularly in providing specialized care and critical medical facilities to patients within the district, he added,

DC said that regular and consistent monitoring of the projects is being conducted to ensure that teething issues, if any, are addressed real time with multi-departmental coordination to achieve before schedule completion and seamless progress.

DC was accompanied by Executive Engineers R&B, AEEs and representatives of executing agencies.