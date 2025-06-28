DC Budgam directs for adequate facilities during Muharram

Budgam, June 27 Deputy Commissioner of Budgam, Dr. Bilal Mohi-ud-Din Bhat on Wednesday said that preparations for the Muharram observances are underway. DC said that all departments have been instructed to ensure that necessary facilities are provided to mourners throughout the month of Muharram.

Speaking with Rising Kashmir, Dr. Bilal Mohi-ud-Din Bhat said that essential services will be made available in areas where Muharram processions will take place across the Budgam district.

“We have directed all departments to ensure that the necessary facilities are accessible to the public during this month of Muharram. Additionally, we will provide portable water supplies to areas experiencing water shortages.,” he said.

Dr Bilal said, “We will also install street lighting in all locations where Muharram processions will occur throughout the district. In municipal areas, municipal committees have been tasked with maintaining proper sanitation. In rural areas, the Block Development Department will manage sanitation on a regular basis. We have also instructed the Power Development Department and the Public Health Engineering Department to ensure consistent electricity and water supply, so that residents do not encounter any difficulties during this month of Muharram.

“Furthermore, we will undertake the macadamiation of key routes where Muharram processions will be held throughout the district. All community demands will be addressed within the district’s capital expenditure budget, while remaining requests will be fulfilled through various government schemes,” the Deputy Commissioner said.

He further said that doctors, health department employees, and ambulances will be deployed to all locations where the Muharram procession will take place along various routes. Medical camps will also be established at these locations to provide first aid to the mourners.so, that people didn’t face any kind of difficulties during this time period.