DC Budgam chairs meeting on relief & restoration measures in flood-affected areas

BUDGAM, SEPTEMBER 06: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, Dr. Bilal Mohi-ud-Din Bhat today convened a review meeting at the DC Office Meeting Hall to take stock of restoration measures and departmental response in the wake of the recent floods.

The meeting was attended by SE Hydraulic with all Executive Engineers including Executive Engineer FSC, SE R&B with all Executive Engineers, Executive Engineer PDD with AEEs, SDM Beerwah, SDM Chadoora, ACD, ACR Budgam, AO, ARA, Nazarat and personnel from the Relief section.

During the meeting, threadbare discussions were held on Flood Analysis & Gap Assessment in which departments presented an overall analysis of the recent flood situation, challenges faced during relief operations, and gaps in infrastructure and manpower.

During the meeting a tentative lists of damaged assets and estimated financial losses suffered due to floods were shared for compilation.

Meanwhile, officers briefed the chair about immediate restoration measures already executed to restore essential services in affected areas.

A Short-Term Restoration Plan was made in which works to be completed within the next 3–4 days were identified, with specific timelines and departmental responsibilities.

Under permanent measures, departments proposed long-term and permanent flood mitigation and disaster resilience works to be taken up in the future to prevent recurrence of such damages in the District.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC underscored the importance of a coordinated and transparent response for timely restoration of all affected services.

He stressed that the administration’s focus must not only remain on immediate restoration but also on building long-term resilience against natural calamities.

The DC directed all line departments to submit real, fact-based reports on damages and restoration works undertaken. He impressed upon officers to work in close coordination and ensure that every intervention is need-based, timely and effective.

He further emphasized that upgrading infrastructure, strengthening manpower and adopting proactive planning are crucial to minimize the impact of such disasters in the future.

DC reiterated the commitment of the district administration to safeguard lives, property and livelihood of people, and assured that all possible measures will be taken for early restoration and sustainable flood mitigation in Budgam.