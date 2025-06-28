DC B’pora inaugurates multi-use USG machine

Bandipora, June 27: In a significant boost to public healthcare services, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Manzoor Ahmad Qadri, on Friday inaugurated a state-of-the-art multi-use Ultrasonography (USG) machine at the District Hospital Bandipora.

The advanced USG machine is equipped with all necessary probes to facilitate a wide range of diagnostic scans including Echocardiography, Transvaginal Sonography (TVS), Infant USG, and Color Doppler studies. This move is expected to greatly ease the burden on patients, many of whom previously had to rely on private clinics for such essential diagnostics.

Speaking on the occasion, DC emphasized the administration’s commitment to improving access to advanced medical facilities in rural and urban healthcare centers alike. He appreciated the hospital authorities for their continuous efforts to expand critical care services and urged them to ensure optimal utilization of the newly added facility.

Medical Superintendent DH Bandipora, expressed gratitude for the support from district administration. He stated, “This multi-purpose USG machine is a valuable addition that will enhance our early diagnostic capabilities, which is crucial for timely treatment and better patient outcomes.”