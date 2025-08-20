DC Baramulla hands-over cheque for additional nutrition support to TB patients

Top Stories

BARAMULLA, AUG 19: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Minga Sherpa, who also serves as Chairman, District Red Cross Society, today handed-over a cheque worth Rs 7.29 lakh from the District Red Cross Fund to Dr.Hafizullah, Member Secretary, District TB Control Society.

The amount will be utilized to provide additional nutrition assistance to all TB patients currently under treatment under the NikshayMitra initiative.

This initiative is part of the PradhanMantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, which aims to ensure comprehensive care and support for TB patients. The support is expected to further strengthen the district’s efforts towards achieving the goal of a TB-free Baramulla.

Speaking on the occasion, DC reiterated the commitment of the district administration towards the well-being of patients, emphasizing that coordinated support and community participation are pivotal in eliminating tuberculosis.

 

