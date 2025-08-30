Days after floods… MeT predicts heavy rain in Jammu region today

Follow us on

Srinagar, Aug 29: The Meteorological Department (MeT) on Friday said that Jammu & Kashmir is likely to witness light to moderate rainfall at several places from August 30 onwards, with the possibility of heavy showers in parts of Jammu division.

Director MeT, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad, told Rising Kashmir that on Friday afternoon, thundershowers were reported at isolated places including Pahalgam, Tral, Kukernag, Banihal–Ramban–Chanderkote axis, Reasi, Katra, Udhampur, Poonch and Ganderbal. The weather, he said, is expected to improve later in the evening, he said.

“According to the forecast, August 30 to September 2 is likely to bring a spell of light to moderate rainfall at scattered to fairly widespread places, with the possibility of moderate to heavy rain and thundershowers in a few districts of Jammu division,” he said.

DrMukhtar said that these conditions may disrupt normal life in some hilly and low-lying areas. From September 3 to 7, the weather is expected to remain generally hot and humid, though brief spells of rain and thundershowers cannot be ruled out, he added.

The MeT has issued a weather advisory for August 30 to September 1/2, warning of moderate to heavy rain/thundershowers at isolated places in the Jammu division. “There is a possibility of flash floods, landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones at vulnerable locations,” Dr. Mukhtar said.

People have been advised to stay away from water bodies, river embankments, and loose soil structures during this period.

The Jammu–Srinagar National Highway remained closed to traffic for the fourth consecutive day on Friday as fresh landslides and flash floods continued to block multiple stretches in the Udhampur–Ramban belt, officials said.

The 270-km highway, which is the only all-weather surface link between the Kashmir Valley and the rest of the country, was first disrupted on Tuesday after heavy rainfall triggered massive landslides between Jakheni and Chenani in Udhampur district.

Union Minister and MoS in the PMO, DrJitendra Singh, on Friday visited the flash flood-affected parts of the National Highway at Thard and Bali Nalla in Udhampur district.

The minister reviewed the ongoing restoration work of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner UdhampurSaloniRai, senior officers of different departments, including NHAI, and other central authorities.

Dr Singh said that restoration work is underway on a war-footing basis and is being carried out round the clock. “The Srinagar National Highway is likely to be restored by late tonight,” he maintained.

Traffic police officials said no vehicle movement has been allowed from Nagrota in Jammu towards Reasi, Chenani, Patnitop, Doda, Ramban, Banihal and Srinagar until the route is cleared. Commuters travelling from Katra and Udhampur have been advised to carry valid identity cards to facilitate emergency passage.

In addition to the highway, at least nine inter-district roads in the Jammu region have been cut off due to landslides and road erosion, leaving several villages in Jammu, Samba, Kathua and Udhampur districts disconnected.

With the highway shut, more than 2,500 vehicles, including trucks and passenger carriers, remain stranded at various points, including Lakhanpur, Kathua, Jammu, Nagrota and Udhampur.

Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, SaloniRai, along with SP Udhampur Sandeep Bhat, reviewed the ground situation in the flood-affected stretches on Friday. “The calamity has caused extensive damage to the highway. Various agencies are on the job, and we expect partial restoration by tomorrow evening. The progress is being closely monitored by the Lieutenant Governor,” DC Rai said.

She added that while priority is being given to essential service vehicles, general commuters have been advised to avoid travel until further notice.

Meanwhile, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has deployed men and heavy machinery to clear debris and repair damaged portions of the road. However, officials said the clearance work is proving difficult due to repeated landslides triggered by ongoing rainfall.