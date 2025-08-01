DARS-SKUAST K holds prog for buckwheat farmers

Srinagar, July 31: A one-day farmers’ training cum input distribution programme was conducted at Margan and Inshen villages under the All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) on Potential Crops.As per a statement issued here, the event was organised for native progressive farmers of the region to strengthen their awareness on scientific agricultural practices and ensure better crop productivity. The programme was held under the leadership of Dr. Ajaz Ahmad Lone, Professor, Dryland Agriculture Research Station (DARS), Rangreth, SKUAST-Kashmir. During the session, Dr. Lone provided practical insights into the cultivation of potential crops suitable for the region’s agro-climatic conditions, with a focus on sustainability and profitability. On the occasion, input kits were distributed among the participating farmers. The initiative aimed to encourage adoption of improved varieties and technologies among farming communities in the region. Farmers appreciated the efforts of SKUAST-Kashmir and DARS Rangreth in organising such field-level programs, which play a vital role in knowledge dissemination and strengthening farmer-scientist interaction.