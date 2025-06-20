Darakhshan Andrabi participates in annual Urs of Peer Baba Budhan Ali Shah (RA)

Jammu, June 19: Annual Urs of Peer Baba Budhan Ali Shah was held Thursday at his shrine near Airport at Jammu. Chairperson of J&K Waqf Board and Minister of State Dr Syed Darakhshan Andrabi participated in the celebrations. Waqf Board had for the first time created canopy areas in the complex to facilitate people amid the scorching heat. Large number of people attended the Urs this year. Andrabi joined special prayers held at the shrine for peace and prosperity of the humanity. She supervised the Bhandara and other facilities for the devotees visiting the Ziyarat. The people praised the efforts of Dr Andrabi and the Waqf Board for the shrine development and for the facilities put up during the Urs. Many public delegations interacted with the Waqf Board Chairperson and thanked her for the infrastructural development at the Sufi shrines. Dr Andrabi spoke to media on the occasion and said that it was satisfying to see the devotees appreciating the infrastructural upgradation at the shrine and the facilities provided during the Urs at this prominent shrine. “Sufi shrines are the centres of harmony and hope. Here the social barriers don’t work. Such spiritual centres are the bridges of humanity,” said Dr Darakhshan. She said that Waqf Board is now synonymous with Non-stop development and we are committed to ensure that the journey of development continues with enhanced pace.