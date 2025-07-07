Politics

Dar pays tributes to sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS)

RK News
RK News
1 Min Read

Srinagar, July 06: Minister for Agriculture Production Department, Rural Development Department and Panchayati Raj, Javid Ahmad Dar, today paid rich tributes to the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and other martyrs of Karbala.

In a statement issued here, the Minister said that the day reminds us that Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions sacrificed their lives for upholding the high values of truth, justice and righteousness. He said their martyrdom reminds mankind of the high principles of human dignity and morality.

Javid Dar also added that the Ashoora is also a day to rededicate ourselves to equality, brotherhood, compassion and justice as epitomised by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS).

The Minister prayed that on this day, let all of us resolve to work together to build a peaceful, just and equitable society.

