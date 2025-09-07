BreakingKashmir

Danish Renzu’s Songs of Paradise Full Album Launches -A Musical Treat for All

Kashmir’s rich musical legacy finds a new voice with the release of Danish Renzu’s Songs of Paradise full album, now available under Universal Music.

Following the phenomenal success of Dil Tsooran, sung by rising star Masrat Un Nissa, the complete album is finally here – and music lovers across the globe are celebrating.

The 14-track album is a soulful tribute to Kashmir’s timeless melodies, blending tradition with contemporary artistry. Featuring exquisite recreations by acclaimed composer Abhay Sopori, Songs of Paradise captures the essence of Kashmir like never before.

Alongside Masrat Un Nissa, who has become an overnight sensation in Kashmir, the album brings together a stellar lineup of voices: Zartasha Zainab, Taaruk Raina, Munir Ahmad Mir, and the legendary Kailash Mehra, who makes a powerful comeback with the eternal Dil Tsooran.

A celebration of Kashmir’s music, culture, and storytelling, Songs of Paradise is not just an album – it is a revival of a heritage that has inspired generations. With its universal appeal, it promises to leave music lovers enchanted.

