Dalip Kaul condemns derogatory remarks against Foreign Secy

New Delhi, May 12: Former Vice President of Kashmiri Samiti, Delhi and veteran professional Dalip Kaul has strongly condemned the recent online trolling and derogatory remarks directed at India’s Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri, a distinguished officer of the Indian Foreign Service.

In a statement issued today, Kaul said, “The highly condemnable and unwarranted comments being circulated against Misri are deplorable and reflect poorly on those engaging in such behaviour.”

He emphasised that Misri, a seasoned diplomat with decades of service to the nation, deserves respect and dignity, not baseless personal attacks. “Targeting civil servants who serve the country with integrity and professionalism undermines the very institutions that uphold our democracy and international standing,” Kaul added.

“Misri was doing his job as a senior diplomat, serving the nation in a role that demands discretion, professionalism, and national interest above all,” Kaul said. “Trolling him for performing his duty is unjust and reflects poorly on those indulging in such behaviour.”

Kaul urged people to refrain from personal vilification, especially of individuals in public service.

Kaul also appealed to the government and social media platforms to take firm action against those engaging in defamatory and hate-driven commentary.