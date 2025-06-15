Daily gridlock paralyses Rawalpora junction, commuters aghast

Srinagar, June 14: Commuters and residents in Srinagar’s Rawalpora area are grappling with daily traffic chaos at the key Rawalpora intersection, especially near the bridge over the flood spill channel, as the absence of traffic regulation continues to cripple movement along the stretch.

The junction connects several major localities, including Rangreth, Humhama, Peerbagh, and Bagh-e-Mehtab, and serves as the main artery to the Rangreth Industrial Estate and the Old Airfield. Despite its critical role in facilitating residential and industrial traffic, no traffic police personnel have been deployed at the site—leaving the intersection entirely unmanaged.

“It is ironic that such a crucial intersection is left without any traffic oversight,” said Riyaz Ahmad, a daily commuter. “Every day, we’re stuck for 15 to 20 minutes just to cross a few hundred metres.”

Residents say traffic woes intensified after the construction of the Doodhganga bridge in 2019, which connected Bagh-e-Mehtab with Rawalpora. While it improved access, the route has since become a preferred entry point into Srinagar for vehicles from Chadoora and neighbouring areas, adding to the volume and congestion.

“The situation has only deteriorated. Tippers and trucks regularly ply this route now, making it difficult for private vehicles to manoeuvre,” said Ishfaq Mir, a local resident.

The chaos peaks during school and office hours, as vehicles pour in from multiple directions—particularly the narrow lanes of Peerbagh and Bagh-e-Mehtab. The frequent movement of heavy vehicles, including tippers and school buses, further chokes the already cramped stretch.

“You leave home early, and still arrive late because of the daily jam near the bridge,” said Zaid Wani, another commuter. What was once a rush-hour nuisance has now become a round-the-clock ordeal. Locals complain that congestion persists throughout the day due to unregulated traffic flow, increasing the risk of accidents. With vehicles converging from all four directions, near-misses and minor collisions have become a routine sight. “This intersection was never meant to handle such a heavy traffic load,” said Ashraf, a shopkeeper nearby. “Vehicles just force their way through—there’s no order, no regulation.”

Mushtaq Ahmad, another local, pointed towards a line of honking vehicles and added, “This is what happens when the traffic department is missing in action. The situation is spiralling into complete chaos.” A recent close call involved a school van narrowly avoiding a collision with a speeding truck. “The van was turning when a tipper came rushing from the opposite direction. It was a matter of seconds,” recalled Rukhsana Sheikh, a witness to the incident. Residents are now demanding immediate deployment of traffic police at the junction, especially during peak hours, and the formulation of a regulation strategy to manage the vehicular load. “Even basic regulation during school and office timings would ease a lot of pressure,” said a group of concerned locals.

Despite repeated appeals, the issue remains unresolved. Rising Kashmir attempted to contact SSP Traffic Srinagar Ajaz Ahmad for comment, but received no response. For now, the Rawalpora intersection continues to symbolise growing urban disorder—an unmanaged flashpoint in a city struggling with increasing vehicular congestion.