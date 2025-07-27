Cycle rally held in Srinagar to mark Kargil Vijay Diwas under Fit India Initiative

Under the Khelo India Scheme’s Fit India initiative and to commemorate the Kargil Vijay Diwas, a cycle rally was organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports today in association with the Border Security Force (BSF) in Srinagar on Sunday.

ASI BSF Vivek Singh emphasised the importance of organising this cycle rally every year. He said, “As per PM’s vision of Fit India, BSF organises a cycle rally every year. Due to this, BSF troops will also remain fit, and a message will be conveyed to everyone on how to maintain their fitness.”

He also mentioned that through this, people can reduce the risk of lifestyle diseases. He added, “We should keep having such rallies again and again so that the youth get some encouragement on how else we can remain fit.

On being asked whether these events should happen more frequently or not, Singh stated, “They should definitely happen, this gives a message about how much our Kashmir and our India want to remain fit. Such events should be held on a regular basis, and this gives a message to the youth to live fit so that they can play their role in the development of the country.”

DIG BSF Raghubeer Singh also provided further insights into this rally. He told ANI, “This is a cycle rally organised by the Kashmir frontier, and these are BSF soldiers. This rally will start from this place and culminate at the Botanical Garden. Approximately 70 jawans on cycles and civilians interested in spreading the fitness message are with us, and they will participate in this program.”

Singh also emphasised the importance of physical fitness for youth and soldiers. He said, “Physical fitness is important for a youth. And you can understand that whenever there is a soldier, whether he is in the police or anyone else, whether he is a soldier or a soldier in uniform, it is very important for him to remain physically fit, and this is very important for military duty and is a very important part of his curriculum.”

Meanwhile, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya participated in the special edition of ‘Fit India Sundays on Cycle’ held in Ahmedabad on Sunday, alongside armed forces personnel, to commemorate Kargil Vijay Diwas.

To commemorate Kargil Vijay Diwas, Sunday on Cycle has been organised from Sabarmati Ashram to Gujarat Vidyapeeth, the route Mahatma Gandhi used to cycle regularly. The armed forces joined us and gave the message that Sunday on the Cycle is a health mantra. Prime Minister Modi gave the slogan of Fit India, and in line with this, Sunday on Cycle is organised every Sunday,” Mandaviya said. (ANI)