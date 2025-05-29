Breaking

Cyber Police recovers Rs 3,26,308/- from online financial frauds in Awantipora

RK Online Desk
Cyber Police Kashmir (unit Awantipora) has successfully resolved several cases of online financial fraud, recovering a total of ₹3,26,308/-

Multiple complaints were received involving fraudulent schemes amounting to ₹3,26,308/-. These scams involved fake investment opportunities where victims were promised high returns for additional deposits.

Acting swiftly, the Cyber Cell unit of PD Awantipora collected evidence and necessary information from the victims. Using advanced cyber means, they managed to freeze the fraudulent transactions. An amount of ₹3,26,308/-was held and recovered and thereof it was successfully credited back to the victims.

Police urge public to remain cautious against online scams, fake SMS credit messages, and installing unauthorized applications. Be cautious of video calls from unknown numbers and sharing personal information online.

